Lewes Looking For 2017 Bands

The City of Lewes is now accepting applications from bands to be considered for the 2017 summer concert series. The series will run Tuesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., June 13 to August 29 in Stango Park. This will be the 14th year the summer concert series has run. Interested bands should get a band submission for the city website under the parks and rec summer concert series section. Submissions are due to the commission no later than February 3. Bands will be evaluated on quality, talent, performer fees and audience feedback.