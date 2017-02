Normally, jumping into the icy, February waters of the Atlantic Ocean would rule you crazy, but this weekend in Rehoboth, it was for a good cause. The 26th annual Lewes Polar Bear Plunge was held yesterday, as 3602 people rushed into the slightly warmer than average waters on a beautiful Delmarva day to raise money for the Special Olympics of Delaware. This year, the Plunge raised $900,000 for the cause. In its 26 year history, the program has now raised over $10 million.