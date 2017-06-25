Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel make contact under safety car

By news@wgmd.com
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were running 1-2 under the second of three safety car periods early on during the Azerbaijan GP at the Baku City Circuit.

Then, exiting a corner, Hamilton checked up, surprising Vettel who ran into the back of him.

Frustrated, Vettel pulled up alongside Hamilton and turned into the side of him.

Not too many laps later, the race was red-flagged and both cars could be inspected for damage. While both cars appear OK, the incidents are being investigated.

