Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel make contact under safety car

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were running 1-2 under the second of three safety car periods early on during the Azerbaijan GP at the Baku City Circuit.

Then, exiting a corner, Hamilton checked up, surprising Vettel who ran into the back of him.

LAP 20/51: More drama in Baku as HAM and VET collide behind the Safety Car 😲#AzerbaijanGP #F1Baku 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/rGcRwIhImi — Formula 1 (@F1) June 25, 2017

Frustrated, Vettel pulled up alongside Hamilton and turned into the side of him.

Not too many laps later, the race was red-flagged and both cars could be inspected for damage. While both cars appear OK, the incidents are being investigated.