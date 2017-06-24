Lewis Hamilton takes pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

Q3 was interrupted by a red flag with three and a half minutes to go when Daniel Ricciardo hit the wall. This set the drivers up for a one-lap shootout at the end of Q3 with which to try and beat Valtteri Bottas’ provisional pole time. Hamilton was just able to edge his Mercedes teammate at the end of the session.

Both Toro Rossos along with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg and the Sauber of Pascal Wehrlein were eliminated in Q2. As a result, it was just both Mercedes, Ferraris, Red Bulls, Force Indias and Williams machines that advanced into the final qualifying session.

The two McLarens along with Marcus Ericsson and Romain Grosjean were unable to advance out of Q1. This is the first time Alonso has failed to advance out of the first qualifying session this year.

Carlos Sainz drops three places on the grid due to causing a collision in Canada while Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso both drop due to the tail-end of the field due to various engine and component changes on their McLarens.

Jolyon Palmer was unable to turn a lap in qualifying following a fire in the final practice session on his Renault and so will start from the rear of the field.