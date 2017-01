The Libertarian Party of Delaware has announced its candidate for the State Senate District 10 special election later this year. Joseph Lanzendorfer will represent the Libertarians in running for the seat vacated by Lieutenant governor-elect Bethany Hall Long. Lanzendorfer was born and raised in Newark and went to school at UDel. Lanzendorfer will run on a ticket of lowering taxes and battling drug use in Delaware.