Libyans from cities that fought on opposing sides of the 2011 civil war have signed a reconciliation agreement, one that will allow residents of Tawergha to return to their homes after being driven out by militias, mainly from Misrata.

The deal, announced in a Monday statement by the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli, should see the government help Tawergha residents relocate to the city from displacement camps elsewhere in Libya.

Tawergha was used as a staging ground for attacks on Misrata during the uprising that eventually toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi. Anti-Gadhafi militias drove out its residents, most of whom were dark skinned, in retribution after repulsing the offensive. It has been a ghost town since.

Libya remains embroiled in violence, with rival administrations in east and west.