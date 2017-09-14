Life and death of Irma: 2 weeks of fury and devastation end

Irma, a record-breaking powerful hurricane that flattened some Caribbean islands and then enveloped nearly all of Florida in its fury, no longer exists. It sputtered into more ordinary rainy weather over the Tennessee Valley, after two weeks of destruction and fear.

Irma’s death toll is 59 and still rising, 38 in the Caribbean and 21 in the United States. In the U.S. alone, it caused the evacuation of nearly 7 million people and left 13 million Floridians without power in hot steamy weather.

National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Wednesday that there’s no recognizable weather pattern left from the storm that started off like many of history’s worst hurricane as storminess coming off the African coast, called Cape Verde storms.