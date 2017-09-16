Lightning to host 25th anniversary celebration on Expo Hall on Oct. 15

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Saturday they will be hosting a 25th anniversary celebration at their original home, Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds, on Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The free event will include an appearance from members of the 1992-93 Lightning team. Fans will have a chance to meet, take pictures with and get autographs from members of the original team. The franchises first general manager and founder of the Lightning, Phil Esposito, will also be in attendance for the event. Fans in attendance can watch interview sessions and take part in a Q&A with the players as they recollect on their memories from Expo Hall and the early years of the franchise. In addition, the Lightnings community hockey department will also host a variety of street hockey rinks and clinics with various interactions and instructions from the players.

More details will be released soon.