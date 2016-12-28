Likely Price Tag of a Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Is Revealed

There is nothing NFL fans love more than a good trade topic, and there hasn’t been any bigger going into 2017 than Jimmy Garoppolo.

The situation is fairly straightforward. The New England Patriots are faced with a decision. Do they believe Tom Brady has some good years still to go in his Hall of Fame career? If so, that makes his young backup prime trade material. Garoppolo will be a free agent in 2019. So his value as a commodity isn’t likely to get much higher than this coming spring.

He’ll be 25-years old, have spent three seasons learning under one of the best ever and showcased some of what he could do in two impressive performances at the start of this season. During which time he threw five touchdown passes without a single interception against a team that was in the NFC championship last year and a team that is in the playoffs this year.

Not bad work considering they were his first two starts ever. It’s led many to speculate on what the asking price might be if the Patriots do indeed make him available. Adam Schefter of ESPN offered his take on the idea during a radio interview with WEEI 93.7.

“There was one person I spoke to with the Patriots who said he would be stunned if they traded him. Now, that doesn’t mean that that person is right, it means I think they are going to listen and it means they are going to ask for a lot. If somebody steps forward whether it is Chicago, or Cleveland, or San Francisco I think they act, but they are not looking to randomly deal the guy to deal the guy.” “In my mind, Sam Bradford went for a 1 and a 4 [round pick], so to me that is the starting point and I don’t even know if they would do it then.”

Reactions to this news were varied. Some thought it was perfectly reasonable given the value of quarterbacks in this league. Others like Pete Prisco of CBS Sports felt it was a bit too pricey.

First and a fourth for Jimmy Garoppolo? Yeah, sure. Good luck, Bill. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 28, 2016

He wasn’t alone either. Ben Volin, who writes about the Patriots for the Boston Globe also believes the price won’t be that high. If New England intends to move him, it will likely fetch a high Day 2 selection with a late rounder to sweeten the deal. The big selling point for this being that though New England has leverage, they also know that the bulk of the QB needy teams are picking in the top five this year. Odds are none of them will give up a top 5 selection for Garoppolo.

@ewponkala you can’t trade someone right before he hits free agency. If Pats keep Jimmy all of next year, they’ll have to let him walk away — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 28, 2016

It’s all a matter of circumstances. What the Patriots want is multiple teams getting into a bidding war for the rights to Garoppolo. That will drive the price up. Otherwise what Priscon and Volin say could hold true. If their intent is to move the young backup now while his value is peaking, then a high 2nd with a 5th or 6th rounder in the package could be their best bet. It might not be a kings’ ransom, but it would be more than the Patriots gave up when they drafted him back in 2014.

