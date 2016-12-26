Lillard Doubtful for Blazers vs. Raptors

Blazers Star Damian Lillard Wants to Suit Up Against Toronto, But That Might not be the Best Decision

In what could have been the best day after Christmas game, the underwhelming Blazers will literally limp into the Moda center to take on the thriving Raptors. Damian Lillard, our star and leader, is listed as “Doubtful” per ESPN, after rolling his ankle against the Spurs last Friday.

The Blazers are in a catch-22 situation with Lillard. Despite losing nine of the last ten, the Blazers are still fighting for a playoff spot. Every game is important, and the Blazers need to figure out how to get back to their winning ways. But risking their star player’s health might not be the best answer.

Toronto is coming into Portland hot. Winners of seven out of the last eight games and showing no signs of slowing down. The Raptors boast one of the best back courts in the NBA, with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. If Lillard isn’t 100 percent, it would be quite a tall order for him to come back and try to defend the two all-stars on a bum ankle.

Based on the recent play of the Blazers, it might be wise to sit our star and let him fully recover. Let’s be honest, looking at the two clubs, it’s pretty obvious who’s supposed to win this game, with or without Lillard. We need him healthy first, as any complications to an ankle injury could make this situation a bigger headache than it already is.

If Lillard is out tonight, look for Evan Turner or Shabazz Napier to take his spot in the starting lineup. Without him, the Blazers will be without their leader for this first time all season, so everyone on the team will need to step up to fill the void.

