NEW YORK (AP) Jeremy Lin left the Brooklyn Nets’ game against Charlotte on Monday night in the third quarter with a strained left hamstring.

It’s the same injury that forced Lin to miss 17 games after he was hurt Nov. 2.

Lin landed awkwardly and was limping after he was fouled on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter. He stayed in, made the free throws and helped lead a spurt that eventually gave the Nets a brief lead, but then didn’t run down court after missing a reverse layup and walked toward the Brooklyn bench to say he needed to come out of the game.

He finished with 17 points against his former team.