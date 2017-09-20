“Terminator” director James Cameron announced Tuesday his ex-wife Linda Hamilton would be reprising her role as Sarah Connor in the upcoming “Terminator 6” film.

Hamilton was the latest actress to join the newest installment of the popular science fiction franchise. Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed his return to the series in August but not as his titular T-800 Model 101.

Cameron broke the news at a private event which was commemorating the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron said.

Tim Miller, who directed “Deadpool,” has signed on to direct the sequel. Cameron, who has not been involved in the franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” has signed on to produce and help oversee the writing of the script.

Hamilton, who was married to Cameron in the late 1990s, was last seen on the big screen as Sarah Connor, a waitress on the run from a robot assassin played by Schwarzenegger, since “Terminator 2.”

Plot details of the still unnamed “Terminator” reboot have yet to be released but Cameron said it would be a follow-up the storyline of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and feature new characters.

“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” Cameron said. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”