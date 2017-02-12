Linesman hit by puck, briefly leaves Bruins-Canadiens game

BOSTON (AP) Linesman Brian Mach briefly left the game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins midway into second period after taking a puck to the face.

The puck popped up and hit Mach in the mouth under his visor while he was along the boards. A Bruins team trainer came out immediately and Mach went off the ice with him and headed down the runway near Boston’s bench.

The game continued with two referees and one linesman before Mach returned a few minutes later.

The Bruins lead the Canadiens 2-0.