Lingering hand bruise lands Conforto on DL

NEW YORK — Six days after a Matt Moore fastball struck his left hand, Mets outfielder Michael Conforto landed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a lingering bruise. The team activated starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in a corresponding move.

Conforto has not played since suffering his injury Sunday in San Francisco, but DL rules stipulate that the Mets can only backdate his stint three days, to Wednesday. He underwent three rounds of medical testing, including an MRI, CT scan and multiple X-rays, all of which confirmed he was suffering only from a bruise.