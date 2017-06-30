Lingmerth shoots another 65, leads Quicken Loans by 2 shots

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) David Lingmerth knows he won’t have to shoot 20-under par for the week to win at tricky TPC Potomac. After two near-flawless rounds in the Quicken Loans National, he was halfway there.

The 29-year-old Swede shot his second straight 5-under 65 on Friday to extend his lead to two shots over Geoff Ogilvy. Ogilvy played in the first group off the 10th tee and also shot 65.

Lingmerth won a Web.com Tour event on the punishing Washington-area layout in 2012. On Friday, he used his reliable fade off the tee to avoid trouble and set up birdie opportunities. He’s gone 34 straight holes without a bogey and he finished his round with a birdie from 7 feet.

Daniel Summerhays shot 68 and was alone in third, four shots back.