Lionel Messi, Luis Saurez make surprise visit to hospitalized son of former opponent

When the holidays arrive, Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi and Luis Saurez do their part to spread some cheer to children in local hospitals. But their visit on Tuesday included an unexpected connection to their work on the field.

Former Spain international Joan Capdevila’s son was in the hospital, and while Capdevilla’s infant was too young to recognize the players, the current FC Santa Coloma left back said the visit was special for him.

“It was a great joy to see them both,” Capdevilla told Cadena Ser radio. “It was strange to see them in a hospital and not on the pitch.

“It was a wonderful surprise and they even joked and said: ‘Not you again, what a nightmare!’ Leo and Luis have been wonderful with the children, they had big smiles and you can only be grateful.”

Messi, Suarez and the Barcelona players were giving out gifts to children at Hospital de Nens before the Spanish holiday of Epiphany on Jan. 6, which is when children receive their presents. Hospital de Nens is where Capdevila’s youngest son is being treated for a spine infection.

Capdevila, who has played for Deportivo, Villarreal and Espanyol, said after years of making visits like Messi and Saurez did, his experience with his son put it into perspective.

“For many years, I went to hospitals to see children and now other players come and see my boy,” he said. “It really helps. The time they dedicate to these children is so important. It’s great for the children.”

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: