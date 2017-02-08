When you’re one of the greatest soccer players to have ever played (and you’ve got the paychecks to go along with it), life is a little different than it is for the rest of us.

The best example of that yet comes from Lionel Messi’s way of dealing with noisy neighbors. Messi didn’t file noise complaints with the police or send his neighbors a “please be quieter” note with a gift basket, which is what the rest of us would’ve done.

According to Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Messi just bought the neighbor’s whole dang house.

“I did not have any problems with the neighbors, not like Messi in Castelldefels,” Rakitic, who lived in the same neighborhood, told Croatian newspaper Novi List. “He had to buy his house from the neighbors because they were noisy and so he could be alone.”

If that’s true, that is quite the baller move. I mean, we all knew Messi was a boss on the field, but we didn’t know he could flex this hard off the field, too.

The whole story is a little suspect though. Even with all the money Messi has, how does one just buy up a neighbor’s house when they are noisy? Either he lucked out and his neighbors wanted to move, or Messi made them an offer they could refuse.

According to Dairio Gol, Messi initially planned to add a wall between his property and the neighbor’s for privacy, but building regulations wouldn’t permit it. A legal battle between the neighbors ensued over the plans to build a fence, and so Messi agreed to buy the property.

Hey, whatever ensures he gets a good night’s rest so we can keep watching him perform magic on the pitch.