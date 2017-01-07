Lions at Seahawks: Highlights, score, and recap

The Detroit Lions were riding a season-ending three-game losing streak as they prepared to meet the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon looking to win at least one playoff game for the fifth straight years. Their opposition is looking to end an eight-game postseason losing streak, tied for the longest-such mark in NFL history.

Neither one of these clubs is coming in on a roll. After a 9-4 start, the Lions have dropped three straight games. Owners of a 7-2-1 record after 10 games, the Seahawks have split their last six contests.

Which team is ready to snap out of its funk?

Three Stars

1. Matthew Stafford

The number-one pick in the 2009 NFL draft has now led the Lions to three playoff appearances in six seasons. The king of the fourth-quarter comeback this season, the magic has worn off in recent weeks. Stafford threw for 4,327 yards and 24 scores this season compared to only 10 interceptions. The eight-year signal-caller has a lot of weapons at his disposal.

2. Russell Wilson

It hasn’t been a banner year for the fifth-year. Wilson has thrown 21 touchdown passes and been picked off 11 times, a stark contrast to last season’s numbers. But he’s been pretty solid in four previous postseasons, going 7-3 as a starter and throwing for nearly twice as many scores (16) as interceptions. Wilson may have to use his feet in a big way if the Seattle ground game can’t get untracked.

3. Anquan Boldin

The 14-year pro is back in the playoffs with his fourth different team. Boldin finished second on the team this season with 67 receptions but averaged a mere 8.7 yards per grab. However, he pulled down exactly one-third of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 24 scores through the air this season – which led the club. In 14 career postseason games with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, Boldin has totaled 68 catches for 1,033 yards and eight scores.

Odds

The Seahawks were 7-1 at home this season while the Lions were just 3-5 on the road. Which is why Seattle was an 8-point favorite to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The OVER/UNDER for this postseason tilt stands at 42.5.

