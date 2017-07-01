WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) British and Irish Lions backrower Sean O’Brien has been cited for striking an opponent during Saturday’s second rugby test against the All Blacks.

O’Brien will appear before a judicial panel on Sunday evening to answer the charge of striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo with a swinging arm.

Citing commissioner Scott Nowland of Australia said the incident in the 19th minute of the match, won 24-21 by the Lions, met the threshold for a red card.

All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams, who was sent off in the 25th minute for a dangerous shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson, will face the judiciary earlier Sunday.

Williams, who was the first All Black to be sent off in a test for 50 years, is expected to miss the deciding third test at Auckland on Saturday.