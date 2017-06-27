Lions draw 31-31 with Hurricanes in last midweek match

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) The British and Irish Lions frittered away a 16-point halftime lead to draw 31-31 with Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes on Tuesday in a fresh setback following their first test loss to the New Zealand All Blacks.

First-half tries to wingers Tommy Seymour, from an intercept, and George North, from a spilled high kick, gave the Lions a 23-7 lead at the break. Seymour touched down again in the second half as the Lions seemed to shut down the first signs of a Hurricanes’ rally.

Seymour’s double gave the Lions 31-17 lead after 56 minutes but the Hurricanes wore down the Lions, who were a man short for 10 minutes after lock Iain Henderson was yellow carded in the 66th. The Hurricanes scored twice – via West Goosen and Vaea Fifita – in that time to level the score.