Lions Kicker Matt Prater Challenges Justin Tucker With 76-Yard Field Goal

A long-range kicking contest has broken out at this week’s Pro Bowl.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made headlines earlier in the week when he boomed a 75-yard field goal during practice.

Now NFC kicker Matt Prater is getting in on the action. Prater, of the Detroit Lions, posted a video Saturday of himself hitting a 76-yard field goal.

Prater actually holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history. He connected on a 64 yarder in 2013 when he was a member of the Denver Broncos.

Tucker’s career-long in a game is 61 yards, which he also hit in the 2013 season. But he’s confident he could hit from much longer than that, and said this week that under perfect conditions he could connect on an 85-yard field goal.

We’ll see if Tucker or Prater get a chance to show off their range in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, which airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN.