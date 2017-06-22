Lions manager shoved, heckled at Auckland restaurant

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) British and Irish Lions assistant coach Rob Howley has confirmed tour manager John Spencer was shoved and verbally abused by a drunken patron at an Auckland restaurant on Thursday but said it was ”an isolated incident.”

Spencer, a former England player who toured New Zealand with the 1971 Lions, was dining with his wife and a friend at the Depot restaurant when an elderly man sitting nearby became abusive, according to British media reports.

Howley confirmed the substance of those reports on Friday and said the incident was ”disappointing.” But he added it was not indicative of the welcome that the Lions players, management and fans have received in New Zealand.

”Since we’ve been here in New Zealand we’ve had a fantastic welcome,” Howley said. ”The New Zealand public has been unbelievable in their hospitality wherever we’ve been.”

”Yes, there’s been banter between New Zealand supporters and our supporters and that’s par for the course,” he said, ”but coming back to (Spencer’s incident), it’s the minority not the majority.”

An Auckland police spokeswoman said police Spencer had declined to take action.

”The information provided to police so far indicated this was an isolated incident involving a single intoxicated patron which was dealt with at the time with the assistance of restaurant staff,” Police Superintendent Sandra Manderson said.

The Lions are more than halfway through a 10-match tour of New Zealand, with four wins and two losses heading into the series-opening test against All Blacks on Saturday.