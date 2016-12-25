Lions-Packers Week 17 NFC North Showdown Moved to Primetime

The NFL finally saw the light and decided to move one of the biggest games of the year to a primetime slot on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. In Week 17, the Lions take on the 9-6 Green Bay Packers, who have now won five straight with a chance to steal the NFC North in the last game of the year. The Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993 – when quarterback Matthew Stafford was five years old.

There are several players, including rookies Taylor Decker and A’Shawn Robinson who weren’t not even born for that NFC Central title (as it was called until 2000). The Packers game, along with tomorrow’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys are great opportunities for Detroit to show not only that they are a top team in the NFC, but have a rightful gripe for feeling snubbed for not making the Pro Bowl.

Tomorrow’s game is against the best team in football arguably. It’s on ESPN’s Monday Night Football and it features three MVP candidates. And while quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott have cooled down in recent weeks, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is considered the favorite to win the award as of right now. As I wrote a few days ago, the Lions had one big chance to make a statement by beating Dallas. However, since Dallas has already clinched and will rest players, the Green Bay matchup is a more significant game.

With the game on NBC, the Lions will now have every chance to do something with the nation watching. These aren’t the kind of games Detroit typically wins. But these Lions are a group that almost prefers things to be do-or-die. If the Lions can do the unthinkable and win two straight, you can bet nobody will want any part of Detroit at Ford Field in the Playoffs. It’s also a chance for Jim Caldwell to win over those who still aren’t sold him as head coach. The stakes are high and there’s some exciting football ahead!

