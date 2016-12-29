Lipscomb upends Missouri 81-76 as Tigers falter late

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Nathan Moran shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 22 points to help Lipscomb defeat Missouri 81-76 Thursday.

Garrison Matthews had 16 points and six rebounds despite fouling out with 2:09 remaining, and Josh Williams and Rob Marberry scored 14 points apiece.

Jordan Geist led the way for Missouri, scoring 18 points in his first start for the Tigers, including 12 in the first half.

Jordan Barnett scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in his first collegiate start, and Kevin Puryear finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Barnett, a St. Louis native who transferred from Texas in the middle of last season, had 10 points and nine rebounds in the second half.

Missouri’s free-throw shooting offset its otherwise poor offensive performance in the first half. The Tigers made 15-of-18 free-throw attempts in the half, but shot just 36 percent from the field, including 27.3 percent from 3-point range. Geist was the only hot hand for Missouri, shooting 3-for-4 in the first half, including 2 of 3 3-pointers.

The Bisons (7-9) had a 41-36 halftime lead and led for 31:32. Missouri crashed the boards in the second half, outrebounding Lipscomb 28-17 and using the extra possessions to mount a 13-4 run, eventually taking a 67-62 lead with 5:40 remaining.

Missouri missed key free-throws late, including Russell Woods’ 0-for-2 trip as the Tigers trailed 71-70 with under two minutes remaining. Woods finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers (5-7) played without freshmen Willie Jackson and Frankie Hughes, both natives of Cleveland who played together at Garfield High School. Hours before tip-off, Jackson announced his intent to transfer out of the program in order to be closer to home and tend to family matters. He averaged 5.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game in 17 minutes per game. Missouri coach Kim Anderson confirmed Hughes is not suspended, but did not participate in practice or play per Anderson’s decision.

BIG PICTURE

Lipscomb: This is the Bisons’ first Power-5 win since defeating Indiana 74-69 Dec. 28, 2008, and their first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent since 1951, when they defeated Vanderbilt 59-57.

Missouri: Hughes is Missouri’s second leading scorer, averaging 11.8 points per game. He started in the Tigers’ first 11 games and posted a career-high 24 points in an 83-82 overtime loss to then 11th-ranked Xavier Nov. 17.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb: Hosts Fisk next Thursday, Jan. 5.

Missouri: Hosts LSU Jan. 4. LSU defeated Missouri 80-71 March 1 in Baton Rouge.