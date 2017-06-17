Liranzo featured in prospect duel of the day

Mejia record his eighth multi-hit game in 12 contests this month on Friday when he went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Double-A Akron’s win over Portland. The No. 35 overall prospect is hitting a robust .467/.519/.933 in that span with 10 extra-base hits, including five home runs, and he continues to lead all Eastern League hitters in average (.363), slugging (.625) and OPS (1.026).

Top Prospects: Mejia, CLE

Top Prospects: Francisco Mejia, C, Indians

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Francisco Mejia’s well above-average arm strength is his best tool

Pitcher to watch: Chance Adams (Yankees’ No. 7), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo (5:35 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Adams, No. 96 on MLBPipeline.com’s Top 100 Prospects list, is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP in six starts since being promoted from Double-A Trenton, where he’d gone 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA in six starts. In his 35 2/3 frames with the RailRiders, Adams, 22, has posted 40 strikeouts against 12 walks while holding opposing hitters to a .167 average.

Top Prospects: Adams, NYY

Top Prospects: Chance Adams, RHP, Yankees

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Chance Adams throws his fastball with big velocity and good command as he looks to follow up a great 2016 season

Duel of the day: Jon Harris (Blue Jays’ No. 9) vs. Jesus Liranzo (Orioles’ No. 14), Bowie vs. New Hampshire (Double-A)

Harris, 23, struggled to adjust to the Double-A level early in the season, as he posted a 6.75 ERA with a .983 opponents’ OPS over his first eight starts for New Hampshire. The right-hander has shown more consistency of late, however, pitching to a 3.13 ERA across his last four starts, during which he’s reduced his season ERA to 5.51 from 6.75.

Top Prospects: Harris, TOR

Top Prospects: Jon Harris, RHP, Blue Jays

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Jon Harris wore down physically during his professional debut but showed better durability and stamina in 2016

Liranzo, meanwhile, is set to make his first start this season after logging 16 relief appearances with Bowie. The 22-year-old righty has scuffled overall, pitching to a 6.85 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP in 22 1/3 innings, though he has recorded 27 strikeouts in that span. In 2016, Liranzo posted a 1.87 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 53 innings (27 appearances) between the Class A and Double-A levels.

Saturday’s Top 100 prospect probables

No. 92 Max Fried (Braves’ No. 8), Mississippi vs. Montgomery (7 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

More top prospect probables

Brock Stewart (Dodgers’ No. 7), Oklahoma City at Colorado Springs (Triple-A)

Steven Brault (Pirates’ No. 8), Indianapolis at Charlotte (Triple-A)

Sal Romano (Reds’ No. 9), Louisville at Norfolk (Triple-A)

Harrison Musgrave (Rockies’ No. 22), Albuquerque at Sacramento (Triple-A)

Ariel Jurado (Rangers’ No. 3), Frisco vs. San Antonio (Double-A)

Tyler Alexander (Tigers’ No. 4), Erie at Trenton (Double-A)

Taylor Clarke (D-backs’ No. 5) vs. Matt Cooper (White Sox No. 28), Jackson at Birmingham (Double-A)

Dakota Hudson (Cardinals’ No. 9), Springfield vs. Arkansas (Double-A)

Jaime Barria (Angels’ No. 9), Mobile vs. Biloxi (Class A Advanced)

Brian Gonzalez (Orioles’ No. 19), Frederick vs. Lynchburg (Class A Advanced)

Luis Martinez (White Sox No. 22), Winston-Salem at Buies Creek (Class A Advanced)

Justin Donatella (D-backs’ No. 26), Visalia at San Jose (Class A Advanced)

Trey Supak (Brewers’ No. 29), Carolina vs. Potomac (Class A Advanced)

Sixto Sanchez (Phillies’ No. 7), Lakewood vs. Hickory (Class A)

Alex Wells (Orioles’ No. 15), Delmarva at Greensboro (Class A)

Garrett Davila (Royals’ No. 16), Lexington vs. Hagerstown (Class A)

Bernardo Flores (White Sox No. 19), Kannapolis vs. West Virginia (Class A)

Antonio Santos (Rockies’ No. 27), Asheville at Augusta (Class A)

Reggie Lawson (Padres’ No. 28), Fort Wayne vs. Dayton (Class A)

Bailey Clark (Cubs’ No. 27), Eugene vs. Vancouver (Class A Short Season)