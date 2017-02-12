List of WWE Elimination Chamber match winners

Who are the past winners of the WWE Elimination Chamber match?
On Sunday night, there will be a new WWE Superstar added to the list of those whohave won the Elimination Chamber match. This is a six-person bout that features Superstars looking to pin or submit each other via pinfall or submission for whichever championship is on the line.
Since 2002, there have been 19 Elimination Chambers. It first became a match that appeared randomly at pay-per-views until it got branded as its own show in 2010. Then it ran from 2010 to 2014 before returning in 2015 as a standalone live special and then coming back in 2017.
After 19 of these matches, we’ve got a list of 13 different winners, including the likes of Shawn Michaels, Edge and New Day. Who else is on the list?
- Shawn Michaels – Survivor Series 2002
- Triple H – SummerSlam 2003
- Triple H – New Year’s Revolution 2005
- John Cena – New Year’s Revolution 2006
- Bobby Lashley – December to Dismember 2006
- The Undertaker – No Way Out 2008
- Triple H – No Way Out 2008
- Triple H – No Way Out 2009
- Edge – No Way Out 2009
- John Cena – Chamber 2010
- Chris Jericho – Chamber 2010
- Edge – Chamber 2011
- John Cena – Chamber 2011
- CM Punk – Chamber 2012
- Daniel Bryan – Chamber 2012
- Jack Swagger – Chamber 2013
- Randy Orton – Chamber 2014
- The New Day – Chamber 2015
- Ryback – Chamber 2015
Triple H has the most Elimination Chamber wins with four. John Cena is right behind him with three and could tie him with a victory on Sunday at the 2017 pay-per-view. He’ll have to successfully defend the WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt in the main event of the show.
Someone will join these 19 other previous winners on February 12. Whoever it is will get a spot in one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of the year as well against Randy Orton, the 2017 Royal Rumble winner. Who will it be?