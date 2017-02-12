List of WWE Elimination Chamber match winners

Who are the past winners of the WWE Elimination Chamber match?

On Sunday night, there will be a new WWE Superstar added to the list of those whohave won the Elimination Chamber match. This is a six-person bout that features Superstars looking to pin or submit each other via pinfall or submission for whichever championship is on the line.

Since 2002, there have been 19 Elimination Chambers. It first became a match that appeared randomly at pay-per-views until it got branded as its own show in 2010. Then it ran from 2010 to 2014 before returning in 2015 as a standalone live special and then coming back in 2017.

After 19 of these matches, we’ve got a list of 13 different winners, including the likes of Shawn Michaels, Edge and New Day. Who else is on the list?

Shawn Michaels – Survivor Series 2002

Triple H – SummerSlam 2003

Triple H – New Year’s Revolution 2005

John Cena – New Year’s Revolution 2006

Bobby Lashley – December to Dismember 2006

The Undertaker – No Way Out 2008

Triple H – No Way Out 2008

Triple H – No Way Out 2009

Edge – No Way Out 2009

John Cena – Chamber 2010

Chris Jericho – Chamber 2010

Edge – Chamber 2011

John Cena – Chamber 2011

CM Punk – Chamber 2012

Daniel Bryan – Chamber 2012

Jack Swagger – Chamber 2013

Randy Orton – Chamber 2014

The New Day – Chamber 2015

Ryback – Chamber 2015

Triple H has the most Elimination Chamber wins with four. John Cena is right behind him with three and could tie him with a victory on Sunday at the 2017 pay-per-view. He’ll have to successfully defend the WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt in the main event of the show.

Someone will join these 19 other previous winners on February 12. Whoever it is will get a spot in one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of the year as well against Randy Orton, the 2017 Royal Rumble winner. Who will it be?

