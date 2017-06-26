Listen to this Bugatti Chiron roar around the Nurburgring

You never know what you’ll find on track on a day at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Perhaps you’ll see a car flip over, a Camaro go faster than a Ferrari, or – if you’re lucky enough – you’ll get to hear a 1,479-horsepower Bugatti Chiron go around the track.

Automotive Mike spotted one turning laps around the Green Hell during the Industry Pool earlier this month, although he’s not quite sure why Bugatti would be testing it when deliveries have already started.

Whatever the reason, let’s just enjoy the fact that we get to hear the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged W16 engine purr around one of the most famous circuits in the world.