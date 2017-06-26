Live lobster found in luggage at Boston airport

Now that’s the catch of the day!
TSA agents at Boston’s Logan Aiport got up close and personal with a 20-pound live lobster discovered in a passenger’s checked luggage Sunday.
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy shared an image of an agent holding the crustacean on his personal Twitter account Monday morning.
“It’s certainly the largest lobster I have ever seen,” McCarthy told the Boston Globe. “And I’d be surprised if we’ve ever screened a larger lobster.”
According to the TSA’s website, lobsters are allowed to travel in checked baggage provided that they are “transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container.”
“A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint,” the site promises.
McCarthy told the Globe the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”
Details of the lobster’s final destination were not immediately available.