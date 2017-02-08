LIVE: WBC 2017 rosters being unveiled

The 16 teams that will battle for the title in the fourth World Baseball Classic are officially set, and the final rosters are being revealed now, live on MLB.com and MLB Network.

In less than a month, the premier global baseball competition will begin with first-round pool play in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Mexico. The second round is slated for March 12-19, with Pool A and B winners and runners-up meeting in another round-robin format in Tokyo, while the teams that emerge from Pools C and D will match up at Petco Park in San Diego.