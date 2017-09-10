Lively superb, but late rally falls short

This was the final game in a stretch of 21 games in 20 days for the Nationals, which prompted manager Dusty Baker to rest his starters ahead of Monday’s off-day to give them an extended break. Phillies right-hander Ben Lively took advantage and turned in a strong outing in just the 12th start of his Major League career. He held the Nats to three runs in eight innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Offense gets started: Trea Turner helped spark the Nationals’ offense when he started the sixth inning with a triple, and Adrian Sanchez drove him in with a bloop double down the left-field line to finally get to Lively and put Washington on the board. Sanchez would later score on an RBI double from Victor Robles, the first career hit for the team’s top prospect and No. 4 in MLB, as ranked by MLBPipeline.com.

Turner goes deep: After showing off his speed two innings earlier, Turner used his power stroke to extend the Nationals’ lead in the eighth. He launched a solo home run, his ninth of the season, to give Washington a much-needed insurance run. According to Statcast™, the ball exited his bat at 103 mph and traveled an estimated 403 feet to left field.