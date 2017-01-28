Let’s review Liverpool’s January:

8 matches

1 win

Out of both domestic cups

Dropped to fourth in the Premier League

The month has been nothing short of a disaster for Liverpool, who entered January thinking this could be a special season. They were second in the league and had a chance at two trophies. Jurgen Klopp had the team rolling and anything was possible, but not anymore.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which sent them out of the FA Cup, was just the worst of the month. Not only did they go out of the competition, but they did it at home to a Championship team, and it came just three days after being eliminated from the League Cup. But probably the worst was that they were completely played off the pitch.

There was no luck involved in the Wolves win. They were simply better than Liverpool. Much better.

Most of the best chances went Wolves’ way and they could have scored a third goal. They only needed a minute to go in front from a free kick and were a threat keeping the ball and on the counterattack too. There wasn’t any way that Liverpool’s defense looked comfortable and they often looked impotent with the ball.

Klopp opted not to start some of his first choice players, but youth isn’t a sufficient excuse. Not against a team sitting in 18th place in the second division and days after faltering in the League Cup. Not when it’s the third loss in a row. Not when they’re at home (again).

Liverpool aren’t out of the January woods yet either. They still have one match left this month — against Chelsea. That match on Tuesday could make it one win in nine, four straight losses, and put them in position to fall out of the top four. The disaster could get worse.

When Klopp was hired last season, there were concerns that his high tempo style would suffer in a league that has no winter break. Instead of a midseason rest, his players would be asked to go through their busiest time of the campaign. And Klopp complained about the lack of a winter break months after being hired.

It would be unfair to say without a doubt that Klopp’s team has worn down in January, but it’s something that has to be considered. Their press faltered and their counterattack slowed as the fixtures piled up. Managing three competitions, all of which heated up and required multiple matches from them in the month, may have been too much.

The good news for Liverpool is they don’t have to worry about that overload of matches anymore. They only have one competition left — the Premier League. And at this point, the only worry for Klopp is finishing in the top four. If the Reds can do that, everything will be fine and the season will be a success. But if they fall short, the season will be defined by this January. This busy, exhausting, disastrous January.