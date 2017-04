A fire broke out in a Wicomico County barn early Monday morning. The blaze started just before 2 a.m. in the 28000 block of Riverside Drive Extended in Fruitland. It took 35 Fruitland firefighters about 15 minutes to control, but not before $65, 000 in damages occurred. No one was injured, but eight livestock died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.