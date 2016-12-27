Lobby of Trump Tower evacuated over suspicious package

The lobby of Trump Tower was evacuated late Tuesday after a suspicious package – that later was reported to contain children’s toys – was found in the lobby.

The President-elect, who has been spending the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida, was not in the building at the time. Most of his staffers had traveled to Florida with him or were on vacation.

The Associated Press reported the package turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children’s toys.

Officials with the NYPD confirmed to FoxNews.com that the package was found in the lobby of the glitzy Fifth Avenue highrise, which has been dubbed “White House North” since Donald Trump was elected President.

The package was found shortly before 5 pm local time in the lobby, which is open to the public daily.