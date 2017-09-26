Local firefighters to be honored at National Fire Academy

Local firefighters who paid ultimate sacrifice will be honored at a national memorial service in October. The 36th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will pay tribute to nearly 100 firefighters who died in the line of duty. 4 firefighters from Delaware will be honored; 3 from Wilmington who died while fighting fires, and Timothy McClanahan, of the Lewes Fire Department, who died last year during a joint training exercise with the Delaware Air Rescue Team. Their names will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.