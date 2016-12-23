Locked on Chiefs – Behind enemy lines: Denver Broncos

Chiefs Justin March-Lillard returns to practice

With the recent designation to return for Justin March-Lillard he was able to return to the practice field. Defensive Coordinator Bob Sutton took stock of where March-Lillard is, commenting “I think Justin [March-Lillard] is a lot like the other guys that have come back being out for a while. They have to acclimate it again, and get used to it, and all that stuff. I think it’s just going to be a process the next couple of days, week or whatever it is and see where he’s at. If he’s going to able to contribute and how fast can he contribute.”

When addressing whether March-Lillard is can be ready to contribute Sunday, Sutton continued with cautious optimism saying “I think you’d have to wait and see these last two practices to really say that. I don’t know Andy’s [Reid] thought on that yet. This is just started, so we have to wait, and kind of see and then balance it like we have with everybody. Those are always hard decisions because it’s not just the linebacker position that it obviously effects, it is everybody on the roster to a degree, you know, how you’re going to allocate your positions or roles or people coming up for the game.”

Trouble hearing podcast? Go Here to stream it from the source.

