Locked on Chiefs – Finishing Strong & Justin Houston

Justin Houston looking less likely for Chiefs in San Diego

On Thursday and for the second time this week, outside linebacker Justin Houston did not practice for the Chiefs. He is listed on the injury report with swelling around his surgically repaired knee. Houston has played sparingly since his the Tennessee Titans were at Arrowhead and he logged 51 snaps. He posted season-high snap counts in the first game against Denver and the second contest against Oakland.

Without at least participating in the Friday walk through prior to leaving for California, it is hard to see Houston playing against the Chargers. The injury may be such that he won’t be able to get back to 100% at all this season. If that is the case, the team is best served by sitting Houston until they need him in the playoffs.

They team could even forego starting him in the playoffs. If he can dress for the Chiefs opening postseason game and be available, he could serve as a reserve pass rusher. Think of it as a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ type role. If the team finds itself needing him in the first playoff game, they can bring him in. The injury may be a limiting factor in what he can do. The caution is that for Houston, he may only be able to play in one more game this season.

