Locked on Chiefs – Joe Marino talks playmakers in NFL Draft

Head coach Andy Reid has added another leaf to his coaching tree.

It has been reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have hired Mike Kafka as an offensive quality control coach.Adam Kaplan of ESPN news on Tuesday.

Mike Kafka and Andy Reid are familiar with each other. Andy Reid drafted him out of Northwestern in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft while Reid was with the Eagles. Kafka played for two seasons under Ried in Philadelphia. He will be familiar with Reid’s system and should be able to contribute to the staff quickly. He reputation as a cerebral quarterback could be useful if the team has a young QB to develop.

Kafka also spent time with six other franchises in the NFL. For the 2016 season, Kafka was a graduate assistant at Northwestern.

One very interesting free agent could be making the rounds this week.

The Chiefs are in need of a number two tight end that can catch reliably and can be an upgrade in blocking over Demetrius Harris.

This Friday, February 10th, the contract expires for Julius Thomas who is currently in Jacksonville. It’s been reported that the Jaguars are ready to move on from Thomas after two lackluster seasons.

Thomas had several good years in Denver before leaving in free agency for Florida. That will look most likely make garner him a healthy amount of interest around the league. Thomas should be looking for an offense in which he can bounce back to his previous level of performance. He is an athletic tight end that fits the Reid system and could provide a more rounded game as the number two tight end.

