Locked on Chiefs – KC readies for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 15th in Arrowhead.

The Chiefs will be coming off what will be like a second bye for them this season as the Steelers will head west after beating the Dolphins. Looking at the possible matchups for the Chiefs in the divisional round, this was always the most likely scenario and one that the Chiefs have to be looking forward to. Chiefs fans know what happened when Kansas City headed to Pittsburgh earlier this season and were quickly routed. The Chiefs would go on to win 10 of the next twelve and get the 2nd seed in the playoffs.

The Chiefs have gotten healthy at the right time.

Kansas City will head into the matchup against the Steelers the healthiest they will have been all season. If you look at their team the only injuries that they faced against the Chargers were bruised ribs for Spencer Ware and a swelling knee for Justin Houston who has been held out for several weeks. Kansas City got into a position to make the playoffs without Justin Houston and instead of risking him over the last couple of weeks of the regular season they sat him to get him healthy. This is the time when Houston can make his biggest impact. The Steelers offensive line has played well this season but a mostly healthy Justin Houston and Justin March coming back from injured reserve should really help the Chiefs defense to slow down the Pittsburg attack.

