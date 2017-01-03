Chiefs ready to recover during bye week

Andy Reid is treating the bye week as he does the bye week in the regular season and he is giving the players the entire week off. The players will return after a week off fully rested and ready to go. Per Reid the only player who will not be available when they return to play in two weeks in Dadi Nicholas. Justin Houston, Justin March, and Spencer Ware should all be ready to go when the Chiefs play on January 15th.

Front office intact for now

Monday evening Ian Rapoport broke the story that Chiefs player personnel executive Chris Ballard will turn down an interview request for the 49er’s GM job. He later reported that Ballard has also stated that he has no interest in interviewing for any jobs that could come open this season. This is big news for KC as the Chiefs will more than likely keep their front office in tact for another year.

The one potential coach that has been talked about getting a chance to be a head coach this year is Dave Toub. While Ballard staying in KC doesn’t guarantee that Toub will, it certainly lowers the chances for Toub as he would be high on Ballard’s list.

