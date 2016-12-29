Locked on Chiefs – Keys to the KC playoff scenarios

The Chiefs got some good injury news on Wednesday

Spencer Ware and Phillip Gaines practiced even if it was limited. Justin Houston did not practice and I don’t think that’s a major issue headed into a game that isn’t determining whether or not you make the playoffs. Seeding would help Kansas City but since it isn’t all in their hands rushing Houston back now is not a move that needs to be made.

Kansas City could end up being a 2, 5, or 6 seed depending on how Sunday’s action plays out. If Kansas City wins they will be a 2 or a 5 seed. Oakland would have to lose to a Denver team in Denver which is possible after Derek Carr’s broken fibula last Sunday in Oakland. If the Chiefs lose they will be at best a 5th seed and possibly the 6th seed. If Miami finds a way to beat New England on Sunday, Kansas City would be headed to Pittsburgh as the 6th seed instead of to Houston as the 5th.

Smith’s key to success

We are now four days removed from the Chiefs victory over the Broncos on Christmas and there is one stat I can’t get over. Alex Smith was not sacked by the Broncos in 39 drop backs. One of the best defenses in the NFL and they stonewalled them and only allowed 1 hit which caused Alex’s interception. The Chiefs offensive line has struggled at times and Smith got rid of the ball quick a lot against Denver, but if that line continues that type of play who knows what kind of numbers the Smith and the Chiefs offense will put up in the playoffs.

Trouble hearing podcast? Go Here to stream it from the source.

Locked on Chiefs is a daily podcast show that drills down to the bottom line and gives you a 360-degree view of the Kansas City Chiefs. Take a few minutes to hear about your Chiefs each day. We’ll cover the offseason, the draft and all the way to the Super Bowl and want to cover the topics you want to hear about. So reach out to us on twitter @LockedOnChiefs with questions and for up to the minute analysis and episode information.

Thanks, Addicts!

More from Arrowhead Addict

This article originally appeared on