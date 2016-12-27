Locked on Chiefs – Matt Derrick deciphers Chiefs Offense

Reid thanks Fans for contributing to Christmas night win

Coach Andy Reid began his Monday media appearance with a tip of the hat to Kansas City fans, saying “ I’d like to just thank the fans for coming out and supporting us on Christmas Day, which isn’t always the easiest thing to do – come to a football game. But, they were there, packed. The weather was bad. They stayed – they stayed right to the end. It was quite a tribute to them. We appreciated every bit of that.”

Creative play design pays off

Reid was asked to explain the reasoning and design for plays like the Poe-Wildcat-Pass that sealed the game Sunday night. He appeared happy to do so and laid it out like this: “As a lineman, you always kind of dream of that. So why not? I’ve got 51 percent of the vote so I just went with it. It was for ‘T’ [Terez Paylor] and I. Hitting the sled and everything that we had to do. Having the opportunity to put one up like that was great. That’s the first spiral he’s thrown on that. He really did a nice job on it. He elevated more than four inches off the ground to throw it. It was beautiful.”

