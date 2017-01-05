Locked on Chiefs – Matt Derrick inside KC locker room

The bye week plan is an old one

Reid based his wildcard weekend plan on experience he had years ago as an assistant. “Mike Holmgren… we had a bye week and he kind of kicked everybody out – coaches and players and he said we’ll see you back Sunday or whatever day that was that he brought us back in. That’s where I saw it the first time. He didn’t do it every year, but it was just this one year and it kind of worked. I felt as a head coach I would do that and I’ve done it ever since I’ve been a head coach.”

Chiefs Special Teams coach Toub has Head Coach qualities

When Andy Reid was asked about what Dave Toub brings to the table as Head Coaching candidate, Reid elaborated on Toub’s traits saying “I’ve said this and I’ve said it with [John] Harbaugh, the special teams coaches are a unique breed. They probably don’t get enough credit for really what they do and what they have to deal with. A special teams coach is a lot like a head coach, there’s going to be some phase that isn’t quite right that you have to deal with and you have to keep it right. I think that they’re as close as anybody to being ready to be a head coach and dealing with all of the different changes and things that go on.”

