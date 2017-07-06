VIDEO: SWAT Teams Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas at Huge G20 Protests

Kidnapper’s Truck Stalls With Abducted 6-Year-Old Boy in Front Seat

Organizers behind January’s Women’s March are planning a new protest this month against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The protest will be held in front of the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, on July 14 and 15.

It is apparently a response to a recent NRA ad that they allege encourages people to arm themselves against violent anti-Trump and anti-Second Amendment protesters.

“We know that we are not safe. But we will not be intimidated into silence,” a Facebook page for the event reads. “Recent actions of the NRA demonstrate not only a disregard for the lives of black and brown people in America, but appear to be a direct endorsement of violence against women, our families and our communities for exercising our constitutional right to protest.”

Dana Loesch, who appeared in the NRA ad, told Tucker Carlson tonight that they may call it a “Women’s March,” but it’s only representative of some women.

Judge Jeanine: ‘Wackadoo’ Kim Doesn’t Care About Economic Sanctions

Scarborough Goes Off on Trump: Comments on Russia ‘Nothing Short of Disgusting’

New Poll Shows More Americans Trust the White House Than the Media

“They don’t like pro-life women’s groups, they don’t like women who want to be empowered to use the Second Amendment to defend themselves,” Loesch said. “They don’t really like all women.”

She noted that one of the march organizers’ demands is an apology from Loesch and the NRA, but they shouldn’t hold their breath.

“I’m not going to be lectured by this fake feminist women’s organization,” Loesch said. “And in fact, I dare say that if these fake feminists want to see some real women, real empowered women, women who actually support and encourage varied viewpoints, they can take a trip to the NRA.”

“This is not a real feminist organization,” she added. “They’re only for women who think like them. It’s a bigoted, fake feminist women’s organization. They owe us an apology, not the other way around.”

Watch more above.

Who Is the Party Leader?: Dems Dodge, Deflect When Asked to Name One

‘Go Into Home Depot’: Eric Trump Blasts Media for Ignoring Economic News

Trump’s 1st Qtr. Salary to Go to Fix Antietam Battlefield

Colin Kaepernick Travels to Ghana to Find His ‘Personal Independence’

20-Year-Old Woman Gets Hateful Tweets for Cleaning Trump’s Hollywood Star