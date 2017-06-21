Loew: Experience of facing Chile is priceless for Germany

KAZAN, Russia (AP) As far as Joachim Loew is concerned, Germany has already won its Confederations Cup game against Chile.

Not because he is certain of victory in Thursday’s Group B match in Kazan, but because the experience that his young squad will gain against the South American champions will be invaluable to the future of the national team.

”Our players need the experience of playing at this level against a team like Chile,” Loew said. ”It will be important for their development. This experience will be excellent for us, for the players.”

Germany came to the Confederation Cup with a young squad that has only three players from its World Cup-winning team. It will be facing its toughest test yet against a Chilean side trying to win its third tournament in a row and establish itself as a contender outside of South America. Chile has won the last two Copa Americas and is seeking its first trophy in a major international competition.

Both teams are coming off opening victories in Group B. Germany defeated Australia 3-2 and Chile beat Cameroon 2-0. The winner on Thursday in Kazan will be guaranteed a place in the semifinals of the World Cup warm-up event.

”Against Chile it will be entirely different,” Loew said. ”It’s fair to say that Australia was a team that in a way we could fathom. We knew how they played, knew their tactics. Chile, on the contrary, is much more flexible. They are unpredictable in many ways. All of their players can score, with the exception of one or two. It’s one of the most flexible teams in the world and this means a special challenge for us.”

Chile came to the Confederations Cup with its top players to try to finally break through with a title outside South America.

”We have a very young squad and we haven’t played together that often,” Germany midfielder Emre Can said. ”That’s why people put Chile slightly ahead of us.”

Germany has won all three competitive games it played against Chile, all of them in World Cups. The teams last met in a 2014 friendly, with Germany winning 1-0 with a goal by Mario Goetze.

Cameroon and Australia will play the other Group B match on Thursday in St. Petersburg.

