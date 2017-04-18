An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday while serving an eviction notice.

Logan County deputy David Wade was pronounced dead at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City at around 9 a.m. local time. The suspect, 45-year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce, was arrested approximately five-and-a-half hours later by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say Leforce stole Wade’s cruiser after the shooting and drove it to a grocery store. There, authorites say Leforce stole a Mazda 3. That car was later found abandoned with no sign of Leforce.

Suspect has been identified by OHP as 45 year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce. pic.twitter.com/nc9jPpPBxS — FBI Oklahoma City (@FBIOklahomaCity) April 18, 2017

The search for Leforce caused authorities to put Langston University on lockdown, as well as public schools in the towns of Mulhall and Coyle.

Flags in Logan County and neighboring Oklahoma County were ordered to half-staff in Wade’s honor.

