Tampa Bay Rays’ Logan Morrison reacts to Thursday night’s win over the Boston Red Sox.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Tom Koehler: This wasn’t a great start, but there were positives
5 hours ago
Don Mattingly: I thought our guys fought all game today
5 hours ago
WATCH: Ichiro passes Rod Carew on all-time hits list
5 hours ago
Craig Minervini, Jeff Nelson examine MLB’s home run surge
6 hours ago
Tom Koehler tries to return to form in finale in St. Louis
21 hours ago
Don Mattingly discusses Volquez’s early exit, offensive production
22 hours ago