At least 18 people were transported to hospitals Friday following a fire at a London subway station police called a “terrorist incident.”

Scotland Yard said an improvised explosive device was used in the attack. London’s Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism unit is investigating the terrorist incident. Police did not immediately provide any details on any suspects.

The ambulance service said at least one of the injuries was thought to be serious or life-threatening and most of the injuries were flash burns.

Passengers reported seeing people with burns to their faces and bodies after the “massive flash of flames” on a Tube train at Parsons Green station.

Photos taken inside a District Line train showed a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag with flames and what appear to be wires visible.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted.

Police said it was “too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was called in at 8:20 a.m. local time and dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including a hazardous area response team.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries,” a statement read.

President Trump tweeted about the attack, which he said was perpetrated by a “loser terrorist.”

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” Trump wrote. “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 53, who was on the train when the blast occurred, said he saw people injured after being trampled.

“There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off,” he said. “Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews.”

Hall said he didn’t believe anyone was injured by the actual device.

“It was an absolutely packed, rush-hour District Line train from Wimbledon to Edgware Road. I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets,” he told Sky News.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should “keep calm and go about their normal lives” following the incident, adding that it would be “wrong to speculate.”

