London crash: Van slams into crowd leaving mosque, one arrested

A van slammed into a crowd of people on a road in north London around midnight Sunday night leaving several people hurt, police said, adding that one person has been arrested.

It happened as worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque after midnight Ramadan prayers, Sky News reported.

Officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police said. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

The crash immedaitely raised concerns of another terrorist attack in London; however, police did not reveal the possible cause of the crash.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

