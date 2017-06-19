London crash: What we know so far

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured when a large van struck pedestrians outside a mosque in London early Monday. Here’s what we know about the incident so far:

Police arrested one man, aged 48, in the ramming. The suspect has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital and will receive a mental health evaluation.

Authorities said one person was killed at the scene of the incident. Eight people were being treated at three area hospitals. Two others were treated at the scene.

London’s Metro Police were investigating the incident as a “potential terror attack.”

The van struck worshippers leaving the Muslim Welfare House after Ramadan prayers.

Witnesses said two other men in the van jumped out and fled. Police have not confirmed that.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair an emergency session of the security Cabinet later Monday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan decried the incident as a “horrific terrorist attack.”