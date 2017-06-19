London crash: What we know so far

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured when a large van struck pedestrians outside a mosque in London early Monday. Here’s what we know about the incident so far:
- Police arrested one man, aged 48, in the ramming. The suspect has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital and will receive a mental health evaluation.
- Authorities said one person was killed at the scene of the incident. Eight people were being treated at three area hospitals. Two others were treated at the scene.
- London’s Metro Police were investigating the incident as a “potential terror attack.”
- The van struck worshippers leaving the Muslim Welfare House after Ramadan prayers.
- Witnesses said two other men in the van jumped out and fled. Police have not confirmed that.
- British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair an emergency session of the security Cabinet later Monday.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan decried the incident as a “horrific terrorist attack.”