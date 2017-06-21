London mourns the tower fire victims

Memories are still raw a week after a high-rise building went up in flames.

In a flashback to 9/11, photos and names of people still technically "missing" from the London fire are posted.

The shell of the London tower stands as reminder to government failures

A makeshift shrine dedicated to the victims of the London fire

Police, firemen and emergency vehicles still fill the streets a week after the London fire

Memories are raw a week after the London inferno. Dozens died and hundreds of families' lives were displaced and destroyed.

Signs are still up in search of those missing following the fatal fire.

After a series of terrorist attacks, Londoners say the fire could and should have been prevented